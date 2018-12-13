Quickly catch up on the day’s news

Here’s what you might have missed Thursday on CNN: — Bomb threats were emailed to multiple locations across the United States. Here’s what we know so far. — The perpetrator of Tuesday’s terror attack near…

Here’s what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

— Bomb threats were emailed to multiple locations across the United States. Here’s what we know so far.

— The perpetrator of Tuesday’s terror attack near the Christmas market in France was shot and killed by police, according to Paris authorities.

— The US Senate approved a resolution condemning the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

— The alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleaded guilty to engaging in conspiracy against the US.

— First lady Melania Trump’s favorability rating has fallen by double-digits, according to a new CNN poll.

— A five-year legal battle over the song “Blurred Lines” has ended with a final judgment of nearly $5 million against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams.

— Just another example of Janet Jackson always in control. She’s set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

— A slain 13-year-old from North Carolina “might be alive” today if authorities hadn’t overlooked evidence from 2016 case, a prosecutor says.

— New CDC data revealed that gun deaths in the United States are at the highest level in nearly 40 years.

— A group of West Virginians went into an abandoned mine to steal copper, police say. Then they got trapped.

— An EMT worker was suspended over his racist comments on a white supremacist podcast.

— Virgin Galactic’s supersonic plane is now in space.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.