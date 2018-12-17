202.5
Proposal floated to kill proposed tax break to support Chemonics’ move to The Yards

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 17, 2018 5:43 pm 12/17/2018 05:43pm
A proposed tax break to support the consolidation of an international development company’s regional offices at The Yards will be tested Tuesday as a D.C. Council member will move to kill it.

Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, I-At Large, said Monday she will propose an amendment at Tuesday’s legislative meeting that would strike the $5.2 million property tax abatement for Chemonics from a bill that would otherwise amend a 2015 incentive package tied to The Advisory Board’s upcoming relocation to New York Avenue NW. The remainder of the bill, Silverman said, would remain intact.

Silverman cited Chemonics’ “troubling history” in discriminatory hiring practices for her move. In 2016, the company agreed to pay $482,243 to 124 black applicants as part of an agreement that settled U.S. Department of Labor findings that the company discriminated on the basis of race in hiring for its professional entry-level program.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
