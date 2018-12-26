202.5
Photo outtakes of 2018: Sometimes a great photo just doesn’t fit

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 26, 2018 8:04 am 12/26/2018 08:04am
Sometimes a photographer’s favorite shot just doesn’t fit.

Washington Business Journal photographer Joanne Lawton spends her year traveling the region on assignment, and each of those assignments produces dozens — if not hundreds — of photos. And all but one or two end up in the newspaper or on the website.

With that in mind, we asked Joanne to resurrect a few of her unseen photos of 2018 that weren’t quite right, even if the subjects were in a smiling mood.

You can scroll through them in the gallery above, with links to the corresponding stories in the captions.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

