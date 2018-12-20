Pamunkey tribe picks land for what could be Virginia’s first casino

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is in negotiations with the city of Norfolk to open the first casino in Virginia. The tribe, which has ties to Pocahontas and received federal recognition in 2016, is looking to…

The tribe, which has ties to Pocahontas and received federal recognition in 2016, is looking to purchase about 20 acres near downtown Norfolk, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

The Pamunkey casino could be a major competitor for MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, depending on what type of facility is constructed.

The tribe began pursuing a $700 million gaming facility with 1,200-room hotel, performance venue and spa earlier this year. The tribe was looking for sites outside of its 1,200-acre reservation in King William County, just northeast of Richmond, which it says is not viable for a casino.

“After a long process to find the perfect site for our resort and casino, we believe we have found that location on the banks of the Elizabeth River in Norfolk,” Chief Robert Gray said in a statement.

The Pamunkey casino effort is being bankrolled by…