Owner of The Winery at Bull Run has plans for a farm brewery next door

A farm brewery next to a farm winery? Yes please. Jon Hickox, owner of The Winery at Bull Run in Centreville, has applied with Fairfax County to launch a farm brewery on roughly 40 acres…

A farm brewery next to a farm winery? Yes please.

Jon Hickox, owner of The Winery at Bull Run in Centreville, has applied with Fairfax County to launch a farm brewery on roughly 40 acres contiguous to the winery property. The brewery would have an address of 6780 Bull Run Post Office Road. The existing winery can be found at 15950 Lee Highway. Both sites are adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

The Bull Run Brewery application was received by the county in late September, a month after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the 225-acre Winery at Bull Run, which only opened in 2012, would invest $1.7 million, create 38 new jobs and double production of its wines. Northam approved a $100,000 grant for that project, which Fairfax will match, from the state’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.

The brewery idea, however, appears to date back nearly three years. Per the application for a special exception, Hickox’s Stonebridge Investments LLC sought a Virginia…