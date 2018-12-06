Owner of Old Town’s 219 looks to expand, add rooftop

King Street’s 219 Restaurant in Old Town Alexandria is following some of its neighbors with plans to upgrade and activate its exterior space. The owners of the building and the restaurant have proposed removing the…

The owners of the building and the restaurant have proposed removing the existing canopy that covers the outdoor patio in order to enclose the space and create a larger ground-floor bar. They’re also looking to add an outdoor dining area on the roof of the addition.

The project would create a larger basement bar as well, expanding the Bayou Room at 219. The new rooftop area would connect to the dining room on the restaurant’s second floor and feature a retractable awning.

Two Nineteen is the second restaurant around lower King Street that has asked to take advantage of some elevated outdoor space in recent years. Union Street Public House added a small, 15-seat rooftop dining area atop a one-story section of its building on Union Street in 2016.

The owners of 219, Yupaporn Charoentra and Kelvin Eap, applied to demolish the existing…