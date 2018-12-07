Old Town Alexandria’s waterfront park has a likely name. It’s not Parky McParkface.

Old Town Alexandria’s waterfront park will likely be called … Waterfront Park. That’s the recommendation of the City Council Naming Commission, following three months of meetings, public comment and a lengthy collection of suggestions from…

That’s the recommendation of the City Council Naming Commission, following three months of meetings, public comment and a lengthy collection of suggestions from the public ranging from the expected (variations of Fitzgerald, King Street and Waterfront, nods to former Mayor Kerry Donley and the late state Sen. Patsy Ticer) to the snarky (Eminent Domain, No Thanks, Underwater) to the odd (Strawberry Fields, Grassy Boy).

The naming committee’s controversial recommendation is scheduled for initial consideration by the City Council on Tuesday, to be followed by a public hearing and a final vote on Dec. 15.

The committee, made up of two members of the council and one designee of the City Manager, opted to combine the interim King Street Waterfront Park — the newest addition to the riverfront — and the adjacent Waterfront Park at the base of Prince Street into a single park, called Waterfront Park. The…