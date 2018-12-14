Nonprofit/Government Winner – Kevin Nally, CIO, US Secret Service

BGen Kevin Nally was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps in May 1981, after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and Natural Resources. After completing The Basic…

After completing The Basic School and Communications Officer Course, he was assigned to the 1st Marine Amphibious Brigade where he served as a Communications Platoon Commander for the Marine Service Support Group-37 and later as a Communications Platoon Commander for the Brigade Service Support Group. During this tour, BGen Nally attended SCUBA School, Pearl Harbor where he served in an additional duty capacity as a search and rescue diver.

In 1985, he was reassigned to Marine Corps Recruiting Station, Los Angeles, California where he served as an Officer Selection Officer. In 1988, BGen Nally attended Command, Control, Systems Course in Quantico, Virginia. After graduating in 1989, BGen Nally was assigned to the 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division where he served as the Communications…