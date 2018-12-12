Nike to open wholesale center near D.C.

Next up for the newly minted Merriweather District in downtown Columbia? A high-tech Nike showroom and workspace for the athletic apparel company’s wholesale business. Nike (NYSE: NKE) has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet…

Next up for the newly minted Merriweather District in downtown Columbia? A high-tech Nike showroom and workspace for the athletic apparel company’s wholesale business.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has signed a lease for 12,000 square feet in One Merriweather, a new office building in downtown Columbia, WBJ has learned.

It will join tenants that owner Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) has been lining up for the project, including MedStar Health and Pearson PLC. Elsewhere in the downtown Columbia project are cured and 18th & 21st, a restaurant and speakeasy, and a new music venue and bar/restaurant, The Soundry, from Clyde’s Restaurant Group.

A spokesperson for Nike confirmed the new Columbia wholesale outpost and space. The location is is 26 miles from downtown D.C. and 22 miles from Baltimore, the global headquarters of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA).

Howard Hughes declined to comment for this story.

One Merriweather and another office building, Two Merriweather, are just the first phase of…