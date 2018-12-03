New XFL to include D.C. team playing at Audi Field

Professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon is relaunching his XFL football league in 2020 and it looks like we can expect a Washington franchise. According to multiple reports published Friday, the Washington team will play its…

Professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon is relaunching his XFL football league in 2020 and it looks like we can expect a Washington franchise.

According to multiple reports published Friday, the Washington team will play its home games at D.C. United’s Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The XFL has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday where it is expected to announce the eight cities that will field teams, according to The Washington Post.

The league plans to play a 10-game schedule starting in February 2020, according to the Post. All eight teams will be league-owned, similar to the 2001 version of the XFL — an attention-grabbing endeavor from McMahon that flamed out after just one season. McMahon is spending more time — and as much of $500 million — on the new XFL. It is focused on a providing a quicker-paced version of football.

D.C. United owns and operates the $500 million Audi Field (the District did secure the land for the stadium before handing it over to the club).…