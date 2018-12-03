202.5
Home » Latest News » New XFL to include…

New XFL to include D.C. team playing at Audi Field

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 3, 2018 8:03 am 12/03/2018 08:03am
Share

Professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon is relaunching his XFL football league in 2020 and it looks like we can expect a Washington franchise.

According to multiple reports published Friday, the Washington team will play its home games at D.C. United’s Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The XFL has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday where it is expected to announce the eight cities that will field teams, according to The Washington Post.

The league plans to play a 10-game schedule starting in February 2020, according to the Post. All eight teams will be league-owned, similar to the 2001 version of the XFL — an attention-grabbing endeavor from McMahon that flamed out after just one season. McMahon is spending more time — and as much of $500 million — on the new XFL. It is focused on a providing a quicker-paced version of football.

D.C. United owns and operates the $500 million Audi Field (the District did secure the land for the stadium before handing it over to the club).…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500