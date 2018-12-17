New face planned for a dated D.C. office building with a prime address. And the retail arcade? That’s gone.

The Mills Building at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is a vestige of planning days long gone by, with a facade dominated by large sections of precast concrete and a retail arcade that sets back storefronts…

Akridge, on half of the building’s longtime owner, has filed plans with the District to modernize this 52-year-old, 10-story property, which sits in the shadow of the Old Executive Office Building and Renwick Gallery, to possibly add multiple stories and overclad the façade in glass.

“I think that the building as it is, the design holds together as a piece of its time,” said David Tuchmann, Akridge’s vice president of development. “It has large window opening that provide a lot of natural light. But for this corner, 17th and Penn, we think it has potential if we add a more modern look with attractive finishes.”

Akridge has managed and leased the 165,000-square-foot building on behalf of the Klock family, the owner, for the past decade. The Klocks,…