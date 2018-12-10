More details emerge about Providence’s plan to maintain emergency services

Providence Health System is taking steps to keep its emergency department and needed support services open through April. The Northeast D.C. hospital submitted its application Dec. 7 to D.C. Health to renew its license, which…

Providence Health System is taking steps to keep its emergency department and needed support services open through April.

The Northeast D.C. hospital submitted its application Dec. 7 to D.C. Health to renew its license, which was set to expire Dec. 14 — the day the hospital had planned to end all acute-care services. The health department said it received that application and sent the hospital its renewal license that night.

In addition to emergency care, the hospital will continue lab, diagnostic imaging, respiratory care, discharge planning, and other peripheral services, Providence said Monday, as well as its Carroll Manor nursing facility, primary care and outpatient behavioral health related services.

Other services not essential to supporting its emergency room will be scaled down and ended on Friday.

Before the D.C. Hospital Association announced this change in plans at the beginning of the month, the hospital had planned to shut down its emergency room walk-in service Dec.…