Monument buys NoMa lot as it vies for the bigger D.C.-owned property next door

Monument Realty is making its first push into NoMa, buying a 25,000-square-foot lot on Patterson Street NE while continuing its pursuit of a larger, D.C.-owned parcel next door.

The D.C.-based Monument closed the $12.5 million all-cash deal for 40 Patterson St. NE on Friday. The seller is an affiliate of Alexandria-based Choi Cos., which acquired the property in December 2004 for $3.2 million, according to D.C. records. The 25,454-square-foot lot, home to the now shuttered Unity Health Care Walker Jones Health Center, has an assessed value of $16.6 million, per the D.C. tax office.

Theo Bell, principal and founder of Epic Consulting, represented Choi in the deal.

Monument and its investment partners, Junius Real Estate Partners and GPC Truss, plan to develop the site with a 310-unit apartment tower and 10,000 square feet of amenity space — rooftop playground, fitness center, pet park. KGD Architecture has been retained to design the building, and Hartman Design Group the interiors.…