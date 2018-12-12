MoCo to relocate more than 900 employees to $152M Wheaton HQ by 2020

More than 900 Montgomery County staffers will be moved from older offices scattered around the county into a new $152 million headquarters facility in Wheaton by summer 2020. The move is part of an effort…

The move is part of an effort to create fresh digs for several county agencies currently located in Silver Spring, Rockville and Wheaton, and to create a central town square that will enliven the area around the Wheaton Metro station.

Montgomery County is the master developer of the new 14-story, Class A building at 2425 Reedie Drive. It is being constructed by a joint venture of Bethesda-based StonebridgeCarras LLC and Greenbelt-based Bozzuto.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, a state-chartered agency currently headquartered at an aging facility at 8787 Georgia Ave., will own the Wheaton facility, which will go up on one of the three parcels slated for redevelopment including a county-owned parking lot.

MNCPPC will occupy 132,215 square feet and lease the balance of the 308,000-square-foot…