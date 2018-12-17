Mike Gill to step down as Maryland’s commerce secretary

Mike Gill, the popular secretary in charge of the Maryland Department of Commerce, will step down from his role at the beginning of 2019. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday he will appoint Kelly M. Schulz,…

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday he will appoint Kelly M. Schulz, currently secretary of the state Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, to fill Gill’s role. James E. Rzepkowski, assistant secretary for the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning, will serve as acting secretary of DLLR.

Gill, 68, is perhaps the most widely recognized of any of Hogan’s cabinet members and business leaders across the state sought the Maryland “bull pins” he is known for distributing. His popularity stems from his energetic speeches and enthusiasm. During Hogan’s first term as governor, Gill played a critical role in attracting and retaining companies to Maryland. One of Hogan’s primary goals was to make Maryland “open for business.” Under Gill’s watch, the agency rebranded from the Department of Business and Economic Development to the Department…