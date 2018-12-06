202.5
MGM National Harbor sees big gain in November revenue

December 6, 2018
Maryland’s six casinos grew its monthly revenue by 7.3 percent in November, led by big increases at MGM National Harbor and Live! Casino & Hotel.

The $140.1 million brought in during the month was up from $130.5 million in November 2017.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County continued to lead the pack, growing revenue by 13.2 percent to $57.3 million. Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover reported revenue of $48.7 million in November, up 12 percent from the year-ago period.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw the largest decrease during the month, posting a 14.2 percent drop to $19.5 million. In November 2016, a month before the MGM debuted, the casino’s year-over-year revenue increased by 15.9 percent to $28.5 million.

Revenue at Hollywood Casino Perryville fell 5.9 percent to $5.4 million in November. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s revenue declined 2.7 percent to nearly $4 million.

Ocean Downs Casino posted a 34.3 percent increased to $5.3 million in November.

