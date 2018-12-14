There was some momentum this week to restore late-night Metro hours, but instead the transit agency’s staff will examine the issue a little more. According to reports, Metro’s board asked the transit agency at a…

There was some momentum this week to restore late-night Metro hours, but instead the transit agency’s staff will examine the issue a little more.

According to reports, Metro’s board asked the transit agency at a meeting Thursday to look for other hours to perform preventative maintenance. Metro has been doing this work late in the evenings since service was cut back about three years ago.

Metro board Chairman Jack Evans and board member Corbett Price had planned to use a jurisdictional veto at Thursday’s meeting to block Metro’s plan to reinstitute early closings at least through 2020. Evans had the backing of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Both said they wanted to restore late-night hours to benefit service and restaurant workers.

Metro staff will return with a report early next year on other times it might be able to perform preventative maintenance.

According to WAMU, Metro’s staff is unsure there will be other hours that won’t severely disrupt service.

Metro GM Paul…