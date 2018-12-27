Meridian buys again in Arlington County

The Meridian Group has picked up its next value-add Arlington County office building as it prepares to part with another property along the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor. An affiliate of the Bethesda-based developer closed Wednesday on its…

An affiliate of the Bethesda-based developer closed Wednesday on its acquisition of 2500 Wilson Blvd. and several adjacent parcels from an affiliate of TH Real Estate for a consideration amount of nearly $39 million, or roughly $373 per square foot, according to Arlington County land records. A source close to the deal put the actual sale price at nearly $32 million, or about $306 per square foot, but representatives for Meridian declined to comment on the sale price citing confidentiality.

TH Real Estate retained a Newmark Knight Frank team including James Cassidy and Jud Ryan to seek buyers for the property, which is assessed at a combined $38.3 million, as Cambridge Associates prepares to move out of the five-story building’s top floors next year. Its departure will bring occupancy in the 104,347-square-foot building,…