Mayweather-Pacquiao fight will cost this D.C. bar more than $8,000

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper had fun with this one. Cooper, of the U.S. District Court for D.C., issued a pun-filled ruling Wednesday on the case pitting J&J Sports Productions Inc. against Tesfit Kiflu, owner of…

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper had fun with this one.

Cooper, of the U.S. District Court for D.C., issued a pun-filled ruling Wednesday on the case pitting J&J Sports Productions Inc. against Tesfit Kiflu, owner of D.C.’s Cloud Restaurant & Lounge.

On May 2, 2015, Cloud Lounge, located at 1919 Ninth St. NW, broadcast the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to roughly 120 patrons, a capacity audience, “despite having no right to do so,” Cooper wrote. The match “proved to be anything but” the fight of the century, as it was billed. The court fight didn’t add up to much, either, as Kiflu failed to appear.

J&J, which licenses the right to broadcast closed-circuit sports and entertainment programming in restaurants, bars and other commercial establishments, sued for lost revenue and “enhanced damages.”

The key graph from Cooper’s ruling.

The court could have awarded up to $10,000 in statutory damages for each violation, and $100,000 more if it found…