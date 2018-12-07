Maryland cannabis industry plans to fight potential ad ban in General Assembly

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously Thursday to pass new advertising regulations for the state’s burgeoning industry which would prevent marijuana advertising on billboards, radio and television and in print media. The new ad…

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously Thursday to pass new advertising regulations for the state’s burgeoning industry which would prevent marijuana advertising on billboards, radio and television and in print media. The new ad rules would also heavily restrict online advertising.

But before going to effect, the rules must first be heard and reviewed by a joint committee in the Maryland General Assembly, and industry stakeholders plan to fight the measure in the coming legislative session.

Ultimately, the regulations would impact the 102 growing, processing and dispensary businesses currently online in the state, as well as the more than 35 businesses still awaiting final licensure.

Mackie Barch, chairman of the Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association (CanMD), called the proposed advertising regulations “a gross overreach” on the part of the marijuana regulators.

He noted three main issues his group has with the proposed rules, which would also…