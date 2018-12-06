202.5
Mars-owned animal hospital teams with Amazon’s Alexa to book vet appointments

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 3:04 pm 12/06/2018 03:04pm
VCA Animal Hospitals has teamed with Amazon.com Inc. to help pet owners book veterinarian appointments and get health care reminders using the Alexa voice command system.

Alexa users can now enable the skill after linking their device to a VCA account online. They then can open the skill by saying: “Alexa, open VCA;” “Alexa, ask VCA when my pet is due for vaccines;” or “Alexa, ask VCA to book an appointment for my pet.”

Los Angeles-based VCA, which operates more than 850 small animal veterinary hospitals in the United States and Canada, said the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) deal is part of the company’s push to use digital technology to improve the customer experience.

“As a leader in the pet healthcare industry, we’ve made it our mission to provide pet owners with the best possible experience through continued innovation and digital transformation,” Brendan Lynch, VCA’s vice president of digital strategy, said in a statement. ”For us, that means making every interaction between pet…

