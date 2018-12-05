202.5
Marriott will pay for replacement passports for fraud victims following massive data breach

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 5, 2018 7:59 am 12/05/2018 07:59am
Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) says it will pay for passport replacements if it finds customers have fallen victim to fraud in relation to a massive data breach, according to reports.

The Bethesda hospitality giant announced Friday a breach compromised the data of hundreds of millions of customers in its Starwood reservation system.

The decision to pay for passport replacements comes days after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Marriott to reach out to the customers at greatest risk and foot the $110 passport replacement charge.

Government officials have said the theft of passport numbers used in connection with other stolen personal data could open people to identity theft and also pose a threat to national security. The data is not sufficient enough to create fake passports, however.

“We are setting up a process to work with our guests who believe that they have experienced fraud as a result of their passports being involved in this incident,” Marriott…

