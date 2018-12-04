Marriott, S.F. hotel workers reach tentative agreement to end strike

One of the longest strikes in San Francisco’s hotel industry has ended after Marriott and nearly 2,500 employees reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. After more than two months of picket lines, chants…

After more than two months of picket lines, chants and protests, the workers at seven Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) properties in the city will vote on the new agreement, which is expected to be ratified today. The deal includes higher wages and job security protections, the details of which will be available once the deal is ratified.

Workers are expected to return to their positions on Wednesday. The new contract will be active until 2022.

The agreement is expected to set the stage for more than 5,500 additional workers at other San Francisco hotels who will soon begin contract negotiations. Anand Singh, the local Unite Here president, said the deal will make it easier to negotiate with other large hotel chains such as Hyatt (NYSE: H), Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and the Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG). The local union chapter…