Loudoun’s population tops a milestone. And its most valuable property? Still a highway.

Loudoun County has been the fastest-growing jurisdiction in Virginia seemingly forever, and that means topping the occasional milestone. The latest: 400,000.

The county’s recently released Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2018 pegs Loudoun’s 2018 population at 402,561, a mark only seen in the commonwealth in Fairfax and Prince William counties and Virginia Beach. Loudoun’s population is up 29 percent since 2010, and 137 percent since 2000.

It may be the wealthiest county in the U.S., according to the latest household income numbers from the American Community Survey, but the ever-increasing population is also driving ever-increasing school enrollment numbers, pressure on the roads and a constant struggle to keep up with demands for services.

Loudoun’s school enrollment topped 81,000 for the first time in 2018. Its personal income totals more than $30 billion for the first time. And its real property tax levy topped $1.2 billion for the first time.

