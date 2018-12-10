Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program takes big step

The F-35 program started a key milestone this week, as the joint program office announced Thursday it had begun tests to ensure the aircraft performs in combat situations. The official name of the test is…

The F-35 program started a key milestone this week, as the joint program office announced Thursday it had begun tests to ensure the aircraft performs in combat situations.

The official name of the test is the Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, or IOT&E for short. The test is meant to evaluate the complete air system and identify technical and operational areas for improvement, the F-35 Joint Program Office said.

The aircraft produced by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) will be tested under realistic combat conditions to determine whether the jet is suitable for combat.

“The start of formal operational testing is a significant milestone for our entire F-35 Enterprise,” said Vice Admiral Mat Winter, F-35 Program executive officer, in a prepared statement. “It is the culmination of years of technical, programmatic and operational work and dedication from our joint government and industry team.”

Representatives from the U.S., United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia,…