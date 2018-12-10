202.5
Home » Latest News » Lockheed Martin's F-35 program…

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program takes big step

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 10, 2018 7:09 am 12/10/2018 07:09am
Share

The F-35 program started a key milestone this week, as the joint program office announced Thursday it had begun tests to ensure the aircraft performs in combat situations.

The official name of the test is the Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, or IOT&E for short. The test is meant to evaluate the complete air system and identify technical and operational areas for improvement, the F-35 Joint Program Office said.

The aircraft produced by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) will be tested under realistic combat conditions to determine whether the jet is suitable for combat.

“The start of formal operational testing is a significant milestone for our entire F-35 Enterprise,” said Vice Admiral Mat Winter, F-35 Program executive officer, in a prepared statement. “It is the culmination of years of technical, programmatic and operational work and dedication from our joint government and industry team.”

Representatives from the U.S., United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500