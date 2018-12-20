Lockheed hits F-35 production target, eyes big bump in ’19

Lockheed Martin has hit its production target for the F-35 stealth fighter jet, saying Thursday it had delivered the 91st aircraft. That means the world’s largest defense contractor, headquartered in Bethesda, has met a joint…

Lockheed Martin has hit its production target for the F-35 stealth fighter jet, saying Thursday it had delivered the 91st aircraft.

That means the world’s largest defense contractor, headquartered in Bethesda, has met a joint government and industry delivery target for 2018 and increased deliveries this year 40 percent over 2017. Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) said it expects another 40 percent jump in F-35 deliveries next year, with plans to deliver 130 of the jets.

The Thursday milestone aircraft is a F-35B model and will be delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina, executives said. To date, Lockheed has delivered more than 355 F-35 jets to 16 bases worldwide. The fleet, operated by more than 730 pilots, has surpassed more than 175,000 cumulative flight hours, the company said in a news release.

Lockheed manufactures the F-35 — the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons program in history — at its Fort Worth, Texas, plant. Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin vice president…