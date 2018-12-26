Live Casino & Hotel searches for executive to lead sports betting operations

Sports betting isn’t yet legal in Maryland, but the Live Casino & Hotel is planning for a future where it is. The Hanover casino is looking for a vice president of race and sports book…

Sports betting isn’t yet legal in Maryland, but the Live Casino & Hotel is planning for a future where it is.

The Hanover casino is looking for a vice president of race and sports book operations, according to a listing on LinkedIn. Asked about the post, Carmen Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Live, said the company has started “a preliminary search to start seeing who is out there.”

The listing comes as several states open the door to sports gambling, which allows people to place wagers on the outcomes of sporting events like football, basketball and boxing. Once limited to Nevada and a handful of other states, the Supreme Court extended the privilege to the entire country with a ruling in May. Since then, several states have legalized sports betting, including New Jersey and Delaware, which previously had more limited sports gambling options.

The District was the latest to legalize the practice this month, by an 11-2 vote of the D.C. Council. The District’s law allows residents to place…