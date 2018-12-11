Leon to open second D.C. location in Mount Vernon Triangle

Leon, the British chain of fast-casual Mediterranean-style restaurants, has signed a lease to open in Mount Vernon Triangle — its second District location. Leon will open at 655 New York Ave. NW, a mixed-use project…

Leon, the British chain of fast-casual Mediterranean-style restaurants, has signed a lease to open in Mount Vernon Triangle — its second District location.

Leon will open at 655 New York Ave. NW, a mixed-use project coming online soon from Douglas Development Corp. and Brookfield Properties. It is expected to open in late spring.

The chain that bills itself as “naturally fast food” opened earlier this year at 1724 L St. NW. The menu includes a smoked salmon & avocado egg pot, Moroccan meatballs hot box, truffled portobello and halloumi sandwich and Lebanese mezze salad.

Leon, which first opened in 2004 in London, is now at 61 restaurants worldwide, with plans to expand. The company, led by CEO John Vincent, is backed by Brazil-based GP Investments and London-based Active Private Equity.

At the 756,000-square-foot 655 New York, a mix of new construction and historic rowhouses, Leon will join Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Compass Coffee, Kinship and Metier, The Advisory Board…