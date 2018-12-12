Late-night Metro service could be on its way back

Metro board Chairman Jack Evans says it’s time for Metro to resume late-night service. According to The Washington Post, Evans and board member Corbett Price plan to use their jurisdictional veto on Thursday to block…

Metro board Chairman Jack Evans says it’s time for Metro to resume late-night service.

According to The Washington Post, Evans and board member Corbett Price plan to use their jurisdictional veto on Thursday to block a plan from Metro that would reinstitute early closings at least through 2020.

Evans told the Post he and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser want to bring back 3 a.m. closings for the first time in three years to win back riders and provide cheaper transportation options cheaper than Uber and Lyft for service and restaurants workers.

“I spoke with the mayor and she very, very much wants to go back to the late-night hours,” Evans told The Post. “So the administration feels that way — I feel that way and so that’s how we arrived at the decision.”

Evans said Metro has had sufficient time to implement its track maintenance program, which was the impetus for the reduced hours.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told the Post the maintenance schedule has been a success,…