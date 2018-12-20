Judge denies District’s motion to stop Providence closure

A D.C. Superior Court judge has denied the District’s motion for an order to keep Providence Health System fully open, less than a week after the city sued the Northeast hospital for shutting down many…

A D.C. Superior Court judge has denied the District’s motion for an order to keep Providence Health System fully open, less than a week after the city sued the Northeast hospital for shutting down many of its services on Friday.

D.C.’s lawsuit, filed late Friday by District Attorney General Karl Racine, claims Providence and owner St. Louis-based Ascension Health ended services Friday without the approval of the State Health Planning and Development Agency, the D.C. Health regulatory body, and that it violated the terms of its license by operating on a limited scale.

But Judge Geoffrey Alprin concluded Thursday that “there’s no justification” for the city’s request for an emergency temporary restraining order to stop the hospital from proceeding with its closure plans for the time being.

While SHPDA didn’t give Providence tacit approval to shut down, he said, SHPDA “did not file anything or communicate with either Ascension or Providence that they were not going to approve…