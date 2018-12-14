Jrink creator targets fundraise, expansion for herbal supplement shop

Shizu Okusa started D.C. juice company Jrink five years ago. Now she’s adding “the pharmacy of the future” to her wellness company’s umbrella. Apothekary, the second brand under parent Wellthy & Co., is a one-stop…

Shizu Okusa started D.C. juice company Jrink five years ago. Now she’s adding “the pharmacy of the future” to her wellness company’s umbrella.

Apothekary, the second brand under parent Wellthy & Co., is a one-stop shop for herbal supplements, spices and teas to replace quick-fix pharmaceuticals (i.e. sleep aids as opposed to prescribed medication). Now Okusa is raising money, breaking into brick-and-mortar and launching sales nationally online.

The business opened its first store in June, replacing the company’s Jrink location at 1323 Connecticut Ave. NW. That marked the start of a larger rollout, with a second site at Union Market and with shipments across the country.

The model banks on a trend toward incorporating natural plant blends into coffees and teas “to amplify and complete your wellness routine,” Okusa said. It doesn’t make medical claims (and herbal supplements aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration), but curates blends that promote clearer…