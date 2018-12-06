JPMorgan donating millions to boost the local tech workforce. Here are 5 things to know.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will donate $6 million to five of the region’s larger school districts to help expand the pipeline of students studying technology-related fields and connect them with higher-paying jobs, the…

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will donate $6 million to five of the region’s larger school districts to help expand the pipeline of students studying technology-related fields and connect them with higher-paying jobs, the financial firm announced Thursday.

The funding, part of the company’s “New Skills for Youth” program, will support the development of new educational initiatives in public school systems in D.C., Baltimore and Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The donation is part of a $350 million companywide investment in jobs and skills development around the world. It is not related to JPMorgan’s $25 million in charitable efforts tied to its planned multibillion-dollar retail banking expansion in Greater Washington.

“We have a responsibility to build a better future for the region’s young people,” JP Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in an announcement. “This investment is a good example of how the public and private sectors can work together…