Jonathan Aberman: Why are data breaches like the one at Marriott so common?

Last week, Marriott International Inc. disclosed that its Starwood reservations database, containing information on as many as 500 million guests, has been compromised and that the names, addresses, passport and credit card numbers of many of these guests may have been stolen.

Hearing about this breach gave me a feeling of deja vu. The Marriott breach, while newsworthy because of its size, is sadly not unique. It is another in a series of data breaches at Yahoo, Equifax, Target, Under Armour and other organizations large and small. Sadly, these are becoming commonplace and following a similar pattern: A large organization discloses previously unknown data breach and offers those whose data has been stolen some sort of limited compensation, such as a free year of credit monitoring or passport renewal fees in the case of Marriott’s affected customers.

