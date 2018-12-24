Jonathan Aberman: What lessons local leaders learned this year

What did you learn this year? I reached out to some entrepreneurs I know to see what lessons they had to share. Some focused their advice on the importance of surrounding yourself with talented people…

Some focused their advice on the importance of surrounding yourself with talented people and giving them room to run. Mike Daniels, a longstanding leader of our government and technology community, shared that, over his 40-year career, the secret to building great companies has always been “to hire the most honest, hardworking, smart people and laser beam focus on high growth markets.” Eric Koefoot, CEO of Public Relay, reached a similar conclusion: “a talented team, trusted and unbridled, achieves amazing results.”

Others highlighted how events during the year reminded them that success is a marathon, not a sprint. Local venture investor Bruce Robertson, managing director of H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, pointed to a recent big win in his investment portfolio from an investment made in 2003, noting that “sometimes the good ones just take a while.” Richard Levick, the…