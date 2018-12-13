Jonathan Aberman: An erosion of optimism is cause for concern

This week I surveyed a group of experienced technology entrepreneurs working in the private sector to get their views on the economy and its prospects. I learned there has been a significant erosion of entrepreneurial sentiment…

When I surveyed this group in August, responses reflected a guarded optimism about the economy’s condition. In August and again this week, I asked respondents to rank their view on economic prospects on a scale of zero to 100, with zero being not optimistic and 100 being completely optimistic. In August, the average respondent score was 58. This week, the average respondent score is 46.

As a group, this week’s respondents are very concerned about U.S. political and international stability, but the percentage concerned about such matters is largely unchanged from August, when almost 66 percent expressed concern about political stability.

The erosion in sentiment is more likely due to economic concerns. For example, 66…