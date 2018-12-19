JBG lands a new partner for Eckington Yards as work gets underway

Eckington Yards is finally underway, with a new partner in tow. JBG Investment Fund IX LLC, a legacy fund not rolled into the Vornado-JBG spinoff that created JBG Smith Properties, has struck a 50-50 partnership…

JBG Investment Fund IX LLC, a legacy fund not rolled into the Vornado-JBG spinoff that created JBG Smith Properties, has struck a 50-50 partnership with Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based LCOR Inc. to develop the mixed-use project. It will feature 681 units across four buildings, 70,000 square feet of retail, including Brooklyn Boulders and Union Kitchen, and a woonerf — a street shared by pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists.

The project, scheduled to deliver in the third quarter of 2021 on 3.1 acres at the intersection of Q Street and Eckington Place NE, will be managed by JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS). The D.C. Zoning Commission approved Eckington Yards more than two years ago.

The housing breaks down: two apartment buildings totaling 457 units, a 179-unit condo building, and a 45-unit for-sale “City Homes” comprised of stacked townhomes.

“This project fits squarely within LCOR’s strategy of developing dynamic mixed-use projects…