January is always slow for business. The government shutdown could make it even tougher.

The effects of the partial federal government shutdown will become even more pronounced in the new year.

Despite hundreds of thousands of federal employees being furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 22, workers will still receive a paycheck between between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, although it will be smaller than normal, according to the Office of Management and Budget. But the next round of paychecks due out Jan. 11 won’t come unless President Donald Trump and Congress come to an agreement on a spending plan to fund about 40 percent of the government.

In Greater Washington, that could mean about 40 percent of approximately 362,000 federal workers — about 145,000 — would not receive roughly $15 million per day in pay, according to rough estimates by economist Stephen Fuller, head of the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University. A number of contractors would also be affected, but it’s nearly impossible to tell how many, he added.

