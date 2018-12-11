Inside the WashREIT coworking space you can lease in 24 hours, and stay for 10 years

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) has landed the first tenant for its new flexible coworking office space in Rosslyn. Indiana-based Energy Systems Group will occupy a 15-employee suite in WashREIT’ss 22,000-square-foot Space+ on…

Indiana-based Energy Systems Group will occupy a 15-employee suite in WashREIT’ss 22,000-square-foot Space+ on the eighth floor of Arlington Tower at 1300 17th St. N. The District-based developer acquired the building from Tishman Speyer for $250 million earlier this year.

ESG, which has 18 offices across the United States, including in Richmond and Baltimore, will take over the suite on Dec. 15. The five suites in Space+ at Arlington Tower vary in size from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet and have the capacity for 15, 28, 32 and 32 employees.

The Space+ concept is WashREIT’s answer to what it saw as an increasing market demand for flexible coworking space, particularly in government contracting. The REIT has a Space+ pipeline of 60,000 square feet over 15 of its buildings.

“Companies are in a hurry these days and need a lot of flexibility,” said Anthony…