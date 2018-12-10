Inova Fair Oaks Hospital appoints new CEO

Inova Health System’s Fair Oaks hospital has named Donald Brideau as its new CEO. Brideau, most recently CEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, succeeds John Fitzgerald, who is retiring, the hospital announced Monday. Brideau’s appointment…

Inova Health System’s Fair Oaks hospital has named Donald Brideau as its new CEO.

Brideau, most recently CEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, succeeds John Fitzgerald, who is retiring, the hospital announced Monday. Brideau’s appointment is effective beginning Dec. 17.

Brideau has worked within the Falls Church-based health system for about 25 years, in roles including chief medical officer and chief operating officer for the Mount Vernon hospital. He became CEO of Inova Mount Vernon last year.

Joseph Pina, chief medical officer of Inova Mount Vernon, will also serve as the hospital’s acting CEO in the interim, according to an Inova spokeswoman. The search for a permanent CEO will begin in January.

Brideau trained in family medicine with the U.S. Navy, as chief medical officer on the USS Virginia and as department head of family medicine and the emergency room at U.S. Naval Hospital Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico. He earned his bachelor’s from Georgetown University and medical…