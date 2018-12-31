Balanced Fund 11161.20 + .67 + 2.28 – 4.48 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1955.30 + .18 + .22 – 1.92 Emerging Markets 301.67 + .42 + 2.25 – 15.28 Equity Income Fund 10839.82 + .96 +…

Balanced Fund 11161.20 + .67 + 2.28 – 4.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1955.30 + .18 + .22 – 1.92

Emerging Markets 301.67 + .42 + 2.25 – 15.28

Equity Income Fund 10839.82 + .96 + 2.88 – 6.44

GNMA 720.59 + .17 + .43 + .58

General Municipal Debt 1319.12 + .08 + .18 + 1.16

Gold Fund 225.02 + 1.49 + 4.09 – 14.11

High Current Yield 2055.94 + .18 + .23 – 2.97

High Yield Municipal 615.61 + .06 + .12 + 2.06

International Fund 1632.16 + .59 + 2.53 – 14.80

Science and Technology Fund 2299.59 + 1.05 + 5.80 – 3.24

Short Investment Grade 357.05 + .12 + .29 + 1.23

Short Municipal 184.71 + .03 + .06 + 1.37

US Government 647.65 + .30 + .56 + .85

