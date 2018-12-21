Balanced Fund 10930.06 – .93 – 3.35 – 6.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1950.37 – .15 + .41 – 2.16 Emerging Markets 296.27 – .76 – 1.96 – 16.80 Equity Income Fund 10611.89 – .71 –…

Balanced Fund 10930.06 – .93 – 3.35 – 6.46

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1950.37 – .15 + .41 – 2.16

Emerging Markets 296.27 – .76 – 1.96 – 16.80

Equity Income Fund 10611.89 – .71 – 5.39 – 8.40

GNMA 717.35 – .01 + .33 + .13

General Municipal Debt 1316.52 + .02 + .47 + .96

Gold Fund 216.28 – .87 + 2.06 – 17.45

High Current Yield 2051.27 – .33 – 2.31 – 3.19

High Yield Municipal 614.67 + .02 + .38 + 1.90

International Fund 1593.79 – 1.36 – 3.62 – 16.80

Science and Technology Fund 2174.07 – 3.04 – 8.37 – 8.52

Short Investment Grade 355.91 – .02 + .02 + .90

Short Municipal 184.59 + .01 + .13 + 1.30

US Government 644.68 + .11 + .75 + .39

