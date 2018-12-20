Balanced Fund 11044.17 – .73 – 3.24 – 5.49 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1953.27 – .35 + .71 – 2.02 Emerging Markets 299.24 + .25 – 2.40 – 15.96 Equity Income Fund 10714.62 – .98 –…

Balanced Fund 11044.17 – .73 – 3.24 – 5.49

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1953.27 – .35 + .71 – 2.02

Emerging Markets 299.24 + .25 – 2.40 – 15.96

Equity Income Fund 10714.62 – .98 – 5.74 – 7.52

GNMA 717.28 – .13 + .35 + .12

General Municipal Debt 1316.14 + .17 + .44 + .94

Gold Fund 218.36 + 3.35 + 1.33 – 16.65

High Current Yield 2059.71 – .93 – 2.11 – 2.79

High Yield Municipal 614.59 + .14 + .38 + 1.89

International Fund 1617.44 – .45 – 3.60 – 15.57

Science and Technology Fund 2246.85 – 1.55 – 7.43 – 5.46

Short Investment Grade 356.06 – .04 + .09 + .94

Short Municipal 184.55 + .02 + .12 + 1.28

US Government 644.22 – .07 + .78 + .32

