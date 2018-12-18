Balanced Fund 11204.86 + .05 – 1.48 – 4.11 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.21 + .25 + .61 – 2.07 Emerging Markets 300.41 + .42 – .24 – 15.63 Equity Income Fund 10962.81 – .25 –…

Balanced Fund 11204.86 + .05 – 1.48 – 4.11

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1952.21 + .25 + .61 – 2.07

Emerging Markets 300.41 + .42 – .24 – 15.63

Equity Income Fund 10962.81 – .25 – 3.23 – 5.37

GNMA 717.19 + .22 + .26 + .11

General Municipal Debt 1313.22 + .16 + .09 + .71

Gold Fund 220.74 + 2.54 + 4.03 – 15.74

High Current Yield 2087.28 – .32 – .55 – 1.49

High Yield Municipal 613.17 + .11 + 1.65

International Fund 1641.40 + .32 – .51 – 14.32

Science and Technology Fund 2328.90 + .71 – 3.38 – 2.01

Short Investment Grade 356.33 + .08 + .19 + 1.02

Short Municipal 184.48 + .04 + .07 + 1.25

US Government 643.94 + .40 + .60 + .27

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.