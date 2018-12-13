Balanced Fund 11407.83 – .13 – .93 – 2.37 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1938.41 – .04 + .09 – 2.76 Emerging Markets 307.42 + .74 + .10 – 13.67 Equity Income Fund 11431.63 + .55 –…

Balanced Fund 11407.83 – .13 – .93 – 2.37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1938.41 – .04 + .09 – 2.76

Emerging Markets 307.42 + .74 + .10 – 13.67

Equity Income Fund 11431.63 + .55 – 1.06 – 1.33

GNMA 714.77 + .15 – .23

General Municipal Debt 1310.12 – .07 – .21 + .47

Gold Fund 215.43 + .13 + 3.70 – 17.77

High Current Yield 2104.35 + .04 + .33 – .68

High Yield Municipal 612.22 – .06 – .22 + 1.50

International Fund 1679.44 + .09 + .03 – 12.33

Science and Technology Fund 2421.79 – .66 – 1.60 + 1.90

Short Investment Grade 355.79 + .05 + .05 + .87

Short Municipal 184.33 – .01 + .01 + 1.16

US Government 640.67 + .23 + .21 – .24

