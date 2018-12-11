Balanced Fund 11363.89 – .16 – 3.19 – 2.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1940.32 – .02 + .68 – 2.67 Emerging Markets 302.17 + .56 – 4.53 – 15.14 Equity Income Fund 11337.95 – .06 –…

Balanced Fund 11363.89 – .16 – 3.19 – 2.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1940.32 – .02 + .68 – 2.67

Emerging Markets 302.17 + .56 – 4.53 – 15.14

Equity Income Fund 11337.95 – .06 – 4.82 – 2.14

GNMA 715.30 – .08 + .52 – .15

General Municipal Debt 1311.68 – .08 + .46 + .59

Gold Fund 211.92 – .38 + 2.60 – 19.11

High Current Yield 2098.37 + .13 – .79 – .97

High Yield Municipal 613.12 – .08 + .48 + 1.65

International Fund 1650.08 + .18 – 5.37 – 13.86

Science and Technology Fund 2413.34 + .25 – 5.16 + 1.55

Short Investment Grade 355.70 – .02 + .04 + .84

Short Municipal 184.35 – .01 + .14 + 1.17

US Government 641.09 + .06 + .88 – .17

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.