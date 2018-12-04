Balanced Fund 11547.70 – 1.63 + .49 – 1.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1935.61 + .44 + .81 – 2.90 Emerging Markets 312.43 – 1.29 + 2.12 – 12.26 Equity Income Fund 11650.31 – 2.20 +…

Balanced Fund 11547.70 – 1.63 + .49 – 1.18

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1935.61 + .44 + .81 – 2.90

Emerging Markets 312.43 – 1.29 + 2.12 – 12.26

Equity Income Fund 11650.31 – 2.20 + .47 + .56

GNMA 712.67 + .15 + .59 – .52

General Municipal Debt 1309.18 + .27 + .59 + .40

Gold Fund 207.48 + .45 + 3.34 – 20.81

High Current Yield 2111.13 – .18 + .70 – .36

High Yield Municipal 612.12 + .31 + .58 + 1.48

International Fund 1712.10 – 1.82 + .44 – 10.63

Science and Technology Fund 2443.25 – 3.98 + 1.55 + 2.81

Short Investment Grade 355.55 + .03 + .80

Short Municipal 184.18 + .05 + .17 + 1.08

US Government 639.50 + .63 + .96 – .42

