Ikea targeting D.C. for small-format store

Home furnishings giant Ikea is targeting the District for a new small-format store next year.

Angele Robinson-Gaylord, president of U.S. property for Ikea Group, told a crowd at an International Council of Shopping Centers event in New York last week that D.C. is among the cities the company is looking to set up its new “Planning Studio” concept.

POPville picked up the news Monday.

The first Planning Studio in the U.S. will open this spring on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The store will feature a range of “smart home design solutions for small living spaces,” according to the Sweden-based company. Unlike the giant blue boxes on the outer edge of major markets, Ikea Planning Studio customers make their purchases at the tiny store but all items are delivered. The small-format concepts are designed as “a new way for customers to experience and interact with the Ikea brand for urban home design,” according to the company.

Ikea opened a 1,312-square-foot Planning Studio…