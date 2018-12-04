ICF to launch a marketing services business

ICF is broadening its marketing and communications services for commercial and government markets by launching a new business called ICF Next that will be led by a former IBM executive. It will launch in early…

It will launch in early 2019 and will see the Fairfax consulting firm integrating a variety of internal teams and businesses it’s acquired through the years. Its customer base includes Fortune 100 companies, every U.S. federal agency, more than 50 utility companies and nine of the top 10 hub U.S. airports, as well as customers overseas, where ICF has been aggressively expanding.

ICF Next will employ 1,700 staffers across more than a dozen offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and India. John Armstrong, the former general manager and North American leader at IBM iX who joined ICF a couple of months ago, will run a business that currently accounts for about $300 million in annual revenue, according to the company.

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan traces the company’s marketing and communications roots…