Huge multimedia museum Meow Wolf coming to Fort Totten

Art Place at Fort Totten in Northeast D.C. is about to get one of the world’s most talked-about interactive art installations.

Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe arts and entertainment collective that has quickly become one of the most visited art exhibits in the world, will open a 75,000-square-foot exhibition in partnership with the Cafritz Foundation at the art-focused Fort Totten development, which fronts South Dakota Avenue NE near the Fort Totten Metro station.

Meow Wolf opened in Santa Fe in 2016, bringing rooms upon rooms of at times mind-bending exhibits to the New Mexico space. Its exhibit there, House of Eternal Return, drew 500,000 visitors in 2017 and was named the fourth best experience in the world by Time Out editors in November.

House of Eternal Return features a range of works tied together by a central story that visitors are left to explore, decode and observe as they move through the exhibits. The D.C. outpost will have a different identity but a similar structure, according…