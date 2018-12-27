Howard County Executive Ball says he might not demolish Ellicott City buildings

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball plans to explore flood mitigation options for old Ellicott City that don’t involve demolishing a dozen historic buildings along Main Street. The announcement came as part of a press conference…

The announcement came as part of a press conference at Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant in the historic district Thursday, where Ball unveiled a multi-phase plan aimed at lessening flood damage and bolstering public safety. The town has experienced two devastating floods in less than two years, with the most recent, in May, resulting in one death as well as widespread property destruction.

Ball’s plan, named “Ellicott City Safe and Sound,” centers public safety through a number of measures, including an enhancement of the county’s emergency alert system, more frequent clearing of debris from nearby waterways and a $150,000 pilot program that will provide grants to residents and business owners to help pay for flood mitigation projects.

Ball said he will also continue to negotiate with Ellicott City property…